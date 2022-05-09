Sri Lanka gets another year to repay $200m to Bangladesh amid economic crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2022 01:59 AM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 01:59 AM BdST
Bangladesh has extended the term of the $200 million loan given to Sri Lanka under a currency swap deal by one more year as the island nation faces severe economic crisis.
Bangladesh Bank directors took the decision in a meeting on Sunday, keeping the conditions for the loan unchanged, said the central bank’s spokesman Serajul Islam.
Bangladesh agreed the deal in May 2021 – its first loan to another country. Sri Lanka was supposed to repay within three months, but the term was extended several times at Sri Lanka’s request as the country’s economic crisis began to deepen.
Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the government, the South Asian island's economy is in crisis now, with usable foreign reserves down to $50 million.
More stories
- Sri Lanka in talks for $100m funding from AIIB
- Over 2,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil recovered
- Dollar's surge cuts across markets
- Is vigilance enough to protect Halda fish?
- Bank of England flags risk of recession
- Facebook, Google will face audit if tax evasion suspected: official
- Padma Bridge will open in June: Quader
- Gas supply resumes in Savar, Rajshahi
Recent Stories
- Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank
- More than 2,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Chattogram retailer's house
- No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
- Is vigilance enough to stop pillaging of egg-laden fish in Halda?
- BoE flags risk of recession and 10% inflation as it raises rates again
- Facebook, Google will face audit if tax evasion is suspected, Bangladesh official says
Opinion
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Bangladesh Railway reinstates TTE Shafiqul as minister admits wife’s involvement in suspension row
- Over 3,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil seized in Chattogram amid shortage
- Chattogram businessman beaten to death for 'not paying extortion money'
- Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed hospitalised with chest pain
- Hasina says some people are trying to grab power
- No privileges for minister’s ‘relatives’, says railways ministry
- Russian retreat seen near Kharkiv, despite victory day push for gains
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan