Hasina seeks ADB help to implement Delta Plan-2100

"It [the plan] is very important for Bangladesh," she said during a meeting with ADB Vice President Shixin Chen at her official Ganabhaban residence on Monday, according to her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

The prime minister also sought ADB’s support to foster regional cooperation, particularly in the areas of connectivity, trade and energy.

Emphasising regional connectivity for development, Hasina said, "Bangladesh’s doors are always open for the development of connectivity.” She spoke about steps to restore some routes that were closed after the 1965 war between India and Pakistan. Before independence in 1971, Bangladesh was the eastern part of Pakistan.

The prime minister hoped that Bangladeshis will get more importance in the recruitment at the top level of ADB to maintain the regional balance.

Stating that the COVID-19 situation is now "under control" in Bangladesh, Hasina said, "The people have celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr freely this time after two years."

She highly appreciated the help of ADB during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ADB vice president commended the dynamic leadership of Hasina to keep rolling the wheels of Bangladesh's economy amid the pandemic.

“Bangladesh has set one of the best examples to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic situation,” Karim quoted him as saying

The ADB will always be with Bangladesh and help its development both in the urban and rural areas, Shixin said.

He said the period of graduation to a developing country is “usually critical”. “Bangladesh is doing well."

Hasina said the government has taken a raft of programmes to face the challenges of this transition period.

She also stated that her government successfully brought 100 percent of the country's population under electricity coverage.

Referring to the Ashrayan Project-II, she said her administration is now providing homes with land to the homeless and landless people of the country in an effort to give them a better life.

Bangladesh has also made progress in the field of information and technology, Hasina added.

Shixin said due to the Russia-Ukraine war there might be a shortage of food across the globe. Hasina said her government has undertaken more food production programmes.