Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop

The government targetw to borrow Tk 764.52 billion, through treasury bills and auctioning bonds, from the banking system in the entire fiscal year to finance deficits.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, sales of savings certificates subsequently dropped in the eight months from Jul 2021 to Feb 2022.

By the end of February, the government accumulated Tk 146.89 billion from selling national savings certificates. It was Tk 293.11 billion by the end of February in the last fiscal.

As the sales of savings certificates dropped sharply, the government has to go for higher bank borrowing for deficit financing,

The government has borrowed from banking sources Tk 260.77 billion in the July-Feb period. The number was Tk 227.31 billion in the same period during the last fiscal.

It is mostly spending this borrowed money on debt servicing of the local commercial banks, which stood at Tk 2,066.06 billion by the end of February.

In the last fiscal, the figure was Tk 1,622.89 billion by the end of February.

The borrowing would increase in the coming days of the current fiscal year in line with the rebound in business and economic activities after two years of economic sluggishness due to the pandemic, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

Under the circumstances, the central bank, in a report published on Thursday, has advised the government to make efforts to increase sales of national savings certificates to rein on rising inflation.

The spokesperson for Bangladesh Bank Md Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com that though the rate of bank borrowing is still under the target, the government can reduce it more by making efforts to sell more savings certificates.

“We believe the inflation rate might come down with increased sales of saving certificates,” he said.

By the end of March, the inflation rate stood at 6.22 percent. The government targeted to keep the inflation under 5.3 percent in the current fiscal.

Serajul also said the private sector credit growth stood at around 9 percent so far against the budgetary target to achieve 14.8 percent growth in the current fiscal year.

Since the borrowing from the banking sources is less costly for the government against the cost of the fund against the sales of savings certificates, the government took a number of budgetary and taxation measures to contain the high sales of savings certificates in the current fiscal.

Differing opinions

Not every economist supports the idea though.

Economist Zaid Bakht, chairperson of the state-owned Agrani Bank, does not believe government measures had anything to do with the drop in sales of saving certificates.

Rather, he believes, the introduction of a maximum limit and making the attachment of national identification documents mandatory during the sales of savings certificates are the main reasons for the sharp decline.

“People did not want to reveal their income while buying savings certificates. The trend was they used to buy them under their family members' names, even using pseudonyms. Making NID mandatory during sales forced buyers to stop it,” he said.

The total amount of the net loan from internal sources until February this fiscal stands at over Tk 6,092.32 billion. It was Tk 5,348.13 billion in the last fiscal by the end of Feb.