Gas supply resumes in Savar, Rajshahi after outage during Eid

Apart from Savar in Dhaka, gas supply was cut off for 48 hours in Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj and Bogura areas on Eid-ul-Fitr night on Tuesday.



Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said on Thursday that after the completion of the work, the supply to the areas around Savar, EPZ, Ashulia, Manikganj, Hemayetpur and Dhamrai has been restored.

Selim Ahmed, a resident of Savar, said gas supply resumed on Wednesday night, but it was turned off again on Thursday morning. The supply resumed again in the afternoon.

Gas supply returned to normal also in various areas of Pabna on Thursday afternoon.

Gas Transmission Company Limited had made announcements ahead of the outage and said they suspended the supply to repair a pipeline in Tangail and replace valves in Gazipur.

Despite the announcement, supply was normal in some areas of Sirajganj and Bogura.



Millions of people, however, struggled to arrange family gatherings and meet-ups with friends on Eid due to the gas outage after two years of subdued festivities amid the coronavirus pandemic.