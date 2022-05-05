Bangladesh regulator lowers LPG prices by 7.23% in May

The price of a 12 kg cylinder, mostly used for cooking, has been reduced by Tk 104 from last month to Tk 1,335.

The new price, set by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, will take effect from 6 pm on Thursday.

According to the BERC statement, the prices of propane and butane in May are fixed at $850 and $860 respectively, and the price of the propane and butane mixture is fixed at $856.50. Following the changes, the LPG price stands at Tk 111.26 per kg, including VAT.

Reticulated LPG has been priced at Tk 108.02 per kg, down from Tk 116.70 last month. Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, now costs Tk 62.21 per litre at retail.

Following price hikes for five consecutive months leading up to December, LPG prices dropped 4 percent per kg in January. But prices began climbing again in February.