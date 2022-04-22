Bangladesh Bank sets guidelines to stop uncontrolled interest waivers

It said in a notice on Thursday the banks were waiving the interests without taking special situations into account in many cases.

This practice may lead the clients to lose interest in timely repayment, the notice said.

It said repayment of the principal can never be waived in any case. Interests cannot be cut for those who have willingly defaulted on loan repayments or those who provided fake papers to secure loans.

Bank’s own income cannot be compromised by interest waiver and any interest waiver must be approved by the board of directors. A bank’s management can decide the waiver of interests on up to Tk 1 million loans.