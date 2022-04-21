Bangladesh backtracks on rationing gas for factories
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Apr 2022 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2022 08:55 PM BdST
The government has backtracked on its decision to ration gas for factories amid an outcry over the shortage.
National oil company Petrobangla announced the withdrawal of the decision in a notice on Thursday.
Industrialists expressed dissatisfaction after the government ordered them to stop using gas from 5pm to 9pm daily from Apr 11 amid a shortage during Ramadan.
It came after CNG filling stations were told to remain closed for six hours every day in order to ensure uninterrupted supply to the power plants.
