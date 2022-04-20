Sri Lanka says India to provide additional $500mn for fuel
India will provide an additional $500 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka for it to buy fuel, Sri Lanka's foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, adding Bangladesh was also willing to postpone a $450 million in swap repayments.
"Assistance by the IMF will take about six months to come to us and it will come in tranches," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G L Peiris said. "During the intervening period, we need to find funds to keep our people supplied with essentials."
