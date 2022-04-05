Bangladesh MPs lambast commerce minister over price spirals

Several members of the BNP, Jatiya Party and Gono Forum alleged that since the minister is a businessman himself, his allegiance lies towards the business community instead of the common people.

During the debate on a proposed act titled ‘The Trade Organisation Bill, 2022,’ BNP MP Rumeen Farhana said: “I do not see any difference between a ‘price syndicate’ (cartel) and this government after what they did with the cooking oil price hike. They amassed more than Tk 10 billion in 15 days.”

Pir Fazlur Rahman, a Jatiya Party MP from Sunamganj, singled out the commerce minister for ‘failing to curb inflation’.

“I believe he (Tipu Munshi) is an honest person. Then why has he failed to regulate market prices while being a businessman himself?” he asked.

“The minister has to admit the facts in front of him. He failed to stop the cartels and now we are experiencing inflation.”

Mujibul Haque, a Jatiya Party lawmaker, called for various market regulatory measures such as strict market vigilance and subsidies in order to keep prices in check.

“A price syndicate cannot hike prices on its own unless some people within the administrative hierarchy supports the move,” he said. debate.

“They (the business community) say the ongoing war in Europe is to blame for recent inflation. I understand the prices of imported goods can rise because of this. But then why did the price of goods that were imported before the war and those that are produced locally rise as well?”

BNP’s Harunur Rashid advised the members of the treasury bench to zero in on the burning inflation issue instead of making irrelevant statements like connecting his party and the party’s Vice-Chairman Tarique Rahman with the price hike.

“Instead of making irrelevant statements, I would advise them (the government) to dig deep into the long-standing allegation that people from the business community, after taking office as public representatives, are taking advantage of their status.”

Jatiya Party’s Shameem Haider Patwary asked the minister to wage a war on inflation.

PARLIAMENT PASSES TRADE ORGANISATION BILL, 2022

The Trade Organisation Bill, 2022, aimed at allowing foreign traders to form joint trade bodies in Bangladesh, was passed unanimously in parliament on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Piloting the bill, the commerce minister said the proposed act will replace the Trade Organisations Ordinance, 1961.

“The act will ensure the representation of the people from the government and also trading organisations,” he added.

Some legal provisions have been included for women entrepreneurs in trade organisations through licensing, the law stated.

A provision has been made for inter-country joint chambers of commerce and industry and a chamber of commerce and industry alliance. Foreign traders will be able to form a joint chamber.