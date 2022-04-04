Slovak minister says paying in roubles could be an option as country needs gas
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2022 02:18 AM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 02:18 AM BdST
The economy minister of Slovakia, which relies on Russian gas for around 85 percent of its demand, said the country could not be cut off from Russian gas flows and if it had to pay in roubles it would, although it backed taking a common European Union stance.
Russia has demanded payment for gas in roubles, but the European Commission said on Friday European companies whose supply contracts stipulate payment in euros or dollars should not meet this demand.
"The gas (flow) must not stop," Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said in a Sunday debate show on public broadcaster RTVS. "If there is a condition to pay in roubles, then we pay in roubles."
Sulik added Slovakia would continue to work on a common approach with the EU.
Slovakia said this week state gas company SPP had paid its March invoice for gas in euros, as stipulated in its contract.
Sulik said the country still had six weeks to find a solution before the next gas payment is due May 20, but Slovakia could not go without deliveries.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday the change would not affect settlements until later this month.
The threat of gas shortages comes after the peak demand European winter season, but it comes as European businesses and households are already facing a huge surge in energy prices.
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday the European Union should talk about ending Russian gas imports.
- LPG prices continue rising
- Indonesia to impose VAT, tax on crypto assets
- Fuel suppliers stop serving Russian vessels
- Putin still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Deal with Adani Ports for Indian EZ in Ctg
- Biden will tap oil reserve
- COVID, Russia and economy put the ‘China model’ to the test
- US does not want 'rapid acceleration' in Indian energy imports from Russia
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices for third month
- Ship fuel suppliers stop serving Russian vessels in the Med
- Indonesia to impose VAT, income tax on crypto assets from May
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- BEZA enters deal with Adani Ports for Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram
- Biden to release 1 million barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Russia in broad retreat from Kyiv, seeking to regroup from battering
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- A slap could sting the Smith family brand