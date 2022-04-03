Bangladesh raises LPG prices for third month

For the month of April, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission or BERC raised LPG prices by 3.5 percent to Tk 119.94 per kilogram.

The prices of 12 kg cylinder, mostly used for cooking, have been revised to Tk 1,439 this month from Tk 1,391 in March. The 12.5 kg cylinder now costs Tk 1,499, hiked from Tk 1,449.

The reticulated LPG has been priced at Tk 116.7 per kg including VAT, while Autogas or LPG used in vehicles now costs Tk 67.02 per litre at the consumer level.

On Sunday, BERC in its monthly announcement said the new LPG prices were based on the prices of propane at $940 per tonne and butane at $960 per tonne, set by Saudi Aramco.

Following price hikes for five consecutive months leading up to December, LPG prices dropped 4 percent per kg in January. The prices began climbing again in February.