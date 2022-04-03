Bangladesh raises LPG prices for third month
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2022 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2022 07:41 PM BdST
Authorities have raised the prices of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG for the third month, citing a soaring cost on the international market.
For the month of April, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission or BERC raised LPG prices by 3.5 percent to Tk 119.94 per kilogram.
The prices of 12 kg cylinder, mostly used for cooking, have been revised to Tk 1,439 this month from Tk 1,391 in March. The 12.5 kg cylinder now costs Tk 1,499, hiked from Tk 1,449.
The reticulated LPG has been priced at Tk 116.7 per kg including VAT, while Autogas or LPG used in vehicles now costs Tk 67.02 per litre at the consumer level.
On Sunday, BERC in its monthly announcement said the new LPG prices were based on the prices of propane at $940 per tonne and butane at $960 per tonne, set by Saudi Aramco.
Following price hikes for five consecutive months leading up to December, LPG prices dropped 4 percent per kg in January. The prices began climbing again in February.
- LPG prices continue rising
- Indonesia to impose VAT, tax on crypto assets
- Fuel suppliers stop serving Russian vessels
- Putin still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Deal with Adani Ports for Indian EZ in Ctg
- Biden will tap oil reserve
- COVID, Russia and economy put the ‘China model’ to the test
- US does not want 'rapid acceleration' in Indian energy imports from Russia
- Ship fuel suppliers stop serving Russian vessels in the Med
- Indonesia to impose VAT, income tax on crypto assets from May
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- BEZA enters deal with Adani Ports for Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram
- Biden to release 1 million barrels of oil a day to ease pump prices
- COVID, Russia and economy put the ‘China model’ to the test
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust him
- A slap could sting the Smith family brand
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Russia in broad retreat from Kyiv, seeking to regroup from battering
- How two best friends beat Amazon