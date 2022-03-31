Putin says Russia will enforce rouble payments for gas from Friday
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2022 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 08:07 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts would be halted if these payments were not made.
"In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow," Putin said in televised remarks.
"If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either - that is, existing contracts will be stopped."
Russia supplies about a third of Europe's gas, so energy is the most powerful lever at Putin's disposal as he tries to hit back against sweeping Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.
His decision to enforce rouble payments has boosted the Russian currency, which fell to historic lows after the Feb. 24 invasion but has since recovered.
Western companies and governments have rejected the move as a breach of existing contracts, which are set in euros or dollars. France's economy minister said France and Germany were preparing for a possible scenario that Russian gas flows could be halted - something that would plunge Europe into a full-blown energy crisis.
An order signed by Putin set out a mechanism for buyers to transfer foreign currency to a special account at a Russian bank, which would then send roubles back to the foreign buyer to make payment for the gas.
He said the switch was meant to strengthen Russia's sovereignty, and it would stick to its obligations on all contracts.
- US does not want 'rapid acceleration' in Indian energy imports from Russia
- Russian gas must be paid for in roubles from Friday: Putin
- Bill in parliament to protect agricultural land
- Europe on edge in gas standoff with Russia
- US stock rally defies economic unease
- Fuel prices likely to rise further: Momen
- Commodity prices to remain 'tolerable': PM
- The war is reshaping how Europe spends
- Bill in parliament to protect agricultural land
- What impact would a Russian debt default have?
- Germany girds for gas rationing, Europe on edge in Russian standoff
- US stock rally defies economic unease
- Prolonged Russia-Ukraine war could push fuel prices even higher: Momen
- Hasina hopeful that commodity prices will remain 'tolerable' in Ramadan
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- Prices soar in Bangladesh. Leftover party food for the poor in Dhaka is no exception
- Rent, holding tax in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara will be raised from July, says Mayor Atiqul
- Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, Academy says
- Ivermectin does not reduce risk of COVID hospitalisation, large study finds
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- WHO says most likely scenario shows COVID severity will decrease over time
- Gaibandha court sentences woman to death for trafficking 0.5 kg of heroin
- Unhygienic food, water and practices give rise to soaring diarrhoea cases in Dhaka