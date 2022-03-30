Bangladesh signs $158m credit deal with Japan for Dhaka metro rail extension
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2022 12:02 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 12:02 AM BdST
The Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA will provide Bangladesh with $158 million in loan to extend the Dhaka metro rail line from Motijheel to Kamalapur.
Economic Relations Secretary Fatima Yasmin and JICA Chief Representative Yuho Hayakawa signed the deal in Dhaka on Tuesday. MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited was also present.
The government had planned to set up Bangladesh’s first metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel via Mirpur. Later, it decided to extend the line to Kamalapur.
According to the authorities, nearly Tk 115 billion more will be needed for the extension.
JICA has provided around Tk 166 billion out of nearly Tk 220 billion for the project’s Uttara-Motijheel phase.
The new funds will come under the 42nd credit package of JICA. Bangladesh had signed a deal for $2.66 billion under the package in November 2021.
For the new credit, the interest will be 0.7 percent and consultancy fees 0.2 percent. Bangladesh will have 30 years to repay the loan, with a 10-year grace period.
