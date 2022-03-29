Sri Lanka gets help as economic crisis deepens
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2022 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 07:20 PM BdST
India, China and Bangladesh have stepped in to help Sri Lanka weather a foreign exchange shortage that has forced it to devalue its currency amid soaring inflation, and to seek International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance.
Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in decades is a result of mismanaged government finances and ill-timed tax cuts, alongside the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With only $2.31 billion left in reserves, Sri Lanka has to repay debt of about $4 billion over the rest of this year, including a $1-billion international sovereign bond that matures in July.
Below is a look at external help Sri Lanka has received since last year:
BANGLADESH
Last May, Bangladesh's central bank agreed to a $200 million swap, the first swap arrangement between the two countries.
IMF
In August, Sri Lanka received its $787 million share of the global $650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation from the IMF. This was part of pandemic support extended by the lender and the funds were used to top up reserves.
Foreign Minister Basil Rajapaksa is set to hold talks with the IMF in April. Read full story
The island nation of 22 million people is struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves over the past two years.
CHINA
Last August, Sri Lanka received the last tranche of a $1.3 billion syndicated loan from the China Development Bank negotiated in 2020.
Sri Lanka's central bank received a $1.5 billion swap denominated in yuan in December, which was again used to top up reserves.
Sri Lanka, which had drawn closer to China in recent years, ended 2021 with reserves of $3.1 billion.
China is considering offering a $1.5 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka, besides a separate loan of up to $1 billion which the government has requested. Read full story
China is Sri Lanka's fourth biggest lender, behind international financial markets, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan.
INDIA
The Reserve Bank of India in January announced a $400 million swap to help Sri Lanka shore up reserves, as part of an aid package the neighbours negotiated.
Sri Lanka signed an agreement for a $500 million credit line to purchase fuel from India in February.
The agreement proved critical as global oil prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine, and Sri Lanka's fuel import costs jumped as much as 40 percent in a week.
Fuel shortages have led to long lines at petrol stations and rolling power cuts across much of the country. Shipments from the Indian Oil Corporation began arriving around mid-March.
In the same month, Sri Lanka and India signed a $1 billion credit line for importing essentials, including food and medicine.
Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of at least $1 billion from India to help bring in essentials as shortages persist and protests break out.
- US budget focuses on inflation, but that’s mainly a Fed project
- Sri Lanka seeks further $1bn credit line from India
- Canada beat Jamaica to end WC finals drought
- Locked Russian assets add to war woes for British pension funds
- When will Payra port be fully operational?
- Biden to include minimum tax on billionaires in budget proposal
- India leans toward continued import of Russian coking coal
- Biden to propose minimum tax on billionaires
- Biden’s budget focuses on fighting inflation, but that’s mainly a fed project
- Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks further $1bn credit line from India
- Canada beat Jamaica to end 36-year World Cup finals drought
- Locked Russian assets add to war woes for British pension funds
- When will Payra port be fully operational?
- Biden to include minimum tax on billionaires in budget proposal
Most Read
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Biden aims to boost military and social spending in 2023 budget
- Russia promises to scale down operations; Ukraine proposes neutrality
- Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force
- icddr,b registers 8,500 cases of diarrhoea over a week in an unforeseen spike
- No-confidence motion moved in Pakistan parliament in bid to remove PM Khan