Rouble hits one-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks regain ground
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2022 06:48 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 06:48 PM BdST
The Russian rouble strengthened to a more than one-month high in Moscow trade on Tuesday, firming past 88 to the dollar, while stocks regained some ground in the fourth session since trading resumed after a near month-long suspension.
The Russian market is gradually reopening after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine on Feb 24.
By 0914 GMT, the rouble was up 2% against the dollar at 88.00, having earlier touched 87.40, its strongest since Feb 28. It lost 0.3% to trade at 96.89 versus the euro after briefly clipping a one-month high.
In offshore trade, the rouble was marginally weaker, hovering at 89.75 to the dollar on the EBS electronic platform.
Two powerful drivers - Russia switching to roubles for gas export payments and exporting firms being mandated to convert 80% of their foreign currency earnings into roubles - are supporting the Russian currency, said Iskander Lutsko, chief investment strategist at ITI Capital.
"The market now really depends on progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," Lutsko said of the Russian stock market, as the two sides met for face-to-face talks in Turkey.
STOCKS RECOVER
Russian stocks are trading in curtailed sessions and with various restrictions, including a ban on short-selling. Non-residents are barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until Apr 1. Trading volumes are far lower than normal.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 10.2% to 907.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 4.2% higher at 2,533.6 points.
Evgeny Suvorov, economist at CentroCredit Bank, said the entire capitalisation of the MOEX index is now about six times smaller than the market capitalisation of US tech giant Apple.
Flag carrier Aeroflot, one of the most volatile securities since the reopening, jumped 12.7%. Oil major Rosneft was 9.8% higher and dominant state lender Sberbank was up 7.7%.
The Moscow-listed shares and depositary receipts of some companies with primary listings abroad returned to trading on Tuesday.
Nasdaq-listed tech giant Yandex saw its Moscow shares leap 8.1%, while depositary receipts in London-listed retailer Fix Price soared about 25%.
EUROBOND TEST
Russia's finance ministry said on Tuesday it had fully paid a coupon on its Eurobond due in 2035, its third payout since unprecedented Western sanctions called Russia's ability to service foreign currency debt into question.
Yields on Russia's benchmark 10-year OFZ treasury bonds dropped to 13.36%, moving further away from last week's record high of 19.74%, just below the central bank's key interest rate but still at levels last seen in early 2015. Yields move inversely to prices.
- US budget focuses on inflation, but that’s mainly a Fed project
- Sri Lanka seeks further $1bn credit line from India
- Canada beat Jamaica to end WC finals drought
- Locked Russian assets add to war woes for British pension funds
- When will Payra port be fully operational?
- Biden to include minimum tax on billionaires in budget proposal
- India leans toward continued import of Russian coking coal
- Biden to propose minimum tax on billionaires
- Biden’s budget focuses on fighting inflation, but that’s mainly a fed project
- Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks further $1bn credit line from India
- Canada beat Jamaica to end 36-year World Cup finals drought
- Locked Russian assets add to war woes for British pension funds
- When will Payra port be fully operational?
- Biden to include minimum tax on billionaires in budget proposal
Most Read
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Biden aims to boost military and social spending in 2023 budget
- Russia promises to scale down operations; Ukraine proposes neutrality
- Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force
- icddr,b registers 8,500 cases of diarrhoea over a week in an unforeseen spike
- No-confidence motion moved in Pakistan parliament in bid to remove PM Khan