Bangladesh plans subway network in Dhaka by 2030
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2022 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 08:57 PM BdST
The government is planning to set up a subway network in Dhaka by 2030, which Obaidul Quader says will help people commute without hassle in a city infamous for its notorious traffic jams.
Although the subway project will be costly, Quader sees no alternative to the plan.
Once the subway trains are launched, half of the 8 million commuters will be shifted underground, freeing up the streets from congestion, the road transport and bridges minister said.
Moreover, the project will not disrupt traffic as the authorities will not need to acquire land or use the surface much for the subway, he said.
Speaking at the publication of a study to check the feasibility of the subway project at the Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday, he said the situation in Dhaka is inconsistent with the development of Bangladesh.
“The city was built without a plan. Underground rail is necessary in the situation. And it is possible to build a subway system in a city of 250 million by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina only.”
Quader said the government has decided to set up subway train on four routes by 2030 at $413.06 million.
Subways will be launched on four more routes by 2040 and another five by 2050, he said.
The four proposed routes are:
>> Jhilmil in Keraniganj to Tongi junction via Tegharia Bazar, Musljim Nagar, Sadarghat, Gulistan, Kakrail, Hatirjheel, BG Press, Rajanigandha Market, Bhashantek Government High School, Kalshi, Uttara Sector-17, North Baunia, Uttara Sector-14, Uttara Sector-10 and Masimpur.
>> Gabtoli to Bhelebo union via Golartek, Turag City, National Zoo and Purbachal.
>> Keraniganj to Sonapur via Kamrangirchar, Lalbagh, Chawk Bazar, Noya Bazar, Sutrapur, Sayedabad, Jatrabari, Dhania, Rayerbagh, Matuail, Signboard, Sanarpar, Mouchak, Chittagong Road, and Kanchpur.
>> Jahangirnagar University to Chashara in Narayanganj via Ashula Model Town East, Uttara Sector-16, Uttara North, Azampur Kitchen Market, Shah Kabir’s Shrine North, Aftabnagar North, West Nandipara, Green Model Town, Matuail Roaf, Nandipara South, Barua South, Bashundhara South, Sunvalley Uttorpara, Shanir Akhra, Rayerbagh, East Mohhamdbagh, Fatullah Station and DC Office New Court.
