India's top fuel retailer to up petrol, diesel prices again from Wednesday
>>Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2022 11:06 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 11:06 PM BdST
Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise petrol and diesel price by 0.80 rupees a litre from Wednesday, the second such increase in pump prices in as many days, a notification sent to dealers showed on Tuesday.
From Wednesday, a litre of petrol in Delhi will cost 97.01 rupees ($1.28), while diesel prices will be raised to 88.27 rupees, a notification sent to dealers show.
India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS and Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together.
The retailer began raising fuel prices from Tuesday after a gap of more than four months.
