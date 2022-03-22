Hasina orders a boost in oilseeds production, less reliance on cooking oil imports

The prime minister also emphasised research on how Bangladesh can reduce its dependency on cooking oil imports and promised adequate funds for the studies at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on Tuesday.

Joining the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar via video link from the Ganabhaban, she said: “We should increase the production of oilseeds and nuts. We are highly dependent on imports for cooking oil. This dependency should be reduced to some extent, but the required imports must continue to meet the demand.”

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said Hasina also ordered to keep the 40 to 50 percent quota for the successors of railway employees in the jobs of Bangladesh Railway.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said, “The prime minister said it's [railway job] a specialised kind of work. Those who grew up in that environment will get priority for the work.”

The members of these families learn how to do the jobs, such as maintaining coaches or helping run the engines, said Mannan. This quota facility is prevalent for the third and fourth class employees of the railway department.