Bangladesh inflation creeps to 16-month high in February amid soaring prices
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2022 03:22 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 03:22 AM BdST
Amid soaring prices of necessities, general inflation in Bangladesh in February climbed to 6.17 percent, the highest since October 2020, according to the national statistics agency.
Inflation has been on the rise since August 2021 as the prices of most commodities crept up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It fell in January to 5.86 percent from 6.05 percent in December. January inflation on point-to-point basis, however, rose from 5.02 percent in the same month last year. In February last year, inflation was 5.42 percent.
Data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statists showed food inflation caused the rise in February this year.
It increased to 6.22 percent from 5.60 percent a month earlier. Non-food inflation, however, dropped from 6.26 percent to 6.10 percent in this period.
Ziauddin Ahmed, a director at the BBS, said the year-on-year rise in February was “noticeable” because of an increase in both food and non-food inflation, which were 5.42 percent and 5.17 percent respectively in the same month last year.
The government is aiming to keep the inflation rate within 5.30 percent in FY22 and prevent a price spiral as the economy claws its way out of a pandemic-induced slump after it had failed to meet the target of 5 percent in FY21.
