Hasina opens Bangladesh's biggest power plant in Payra
Patuakhali Correspondent and Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2022 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 02:03 PM BdST
The government plans to create a 'power production hub' based on the biggest and modern power plant in Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she inaugurated the plant at Payra in the southern district of Patuakhali.
The prime minister inaugurated a 1,320 MW coal-based power plant built beside the Payra river and celebrated the success of “full electricity coverage” in Bangladesh.
A helicopter carrying Hasina landed in Patuakhali around 10.30 am on Monday. This was her first visit to other parts of Bangladesh apart from Tungipara, Gopalganj, since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
As Hasina reached Kolapara, a team of policemen gave her a guard of honour. Later, she was greeted at a river jetty with music and 200 boats with colourful sails and flags.
Hasina then visited the central control room of the power plant and unveiled its name plaque. A total of 1,320 pigeons and as many balloons were released to match the capacity of the power plant.
The new power plant sprawling on 1,000 acres of land beside the Payra river has ultra-supercritical technology as a safeguard and is the biggest power plant in Bangladesh as per production capacity.
The cost of the power plant is $2.48 billion, with the Export-Import Bank of China providing $1.98 billion in loans, according to the website of Bangladesh-China Power Company Ltd, a joint venture that implemented the project.
