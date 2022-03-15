World Bank's Malpass warns against hoarding of food or gasoline
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2022 01:15 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 01:15 AM BdST
World Bank President David Malpass on Monday warned people and businesses against hoarding food and gasoline despite the surge in prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and massive sanctions imposed on Moscow.
Malpass told a virtual event hosted by the Washington Post newspaper the sanctions would have a bigger impact on global economic output than the war itself.
He said he expected a robust response by producers around the world to increase supplies as needed, and saw no need for people to have extra stockpiles in their kitchens or restaurants.
