Ukraine has suffered $119bn in losses because of war: deputy economy minister
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2022 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2022 02:59 PM BdST
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused $119 billion in damages to Ukraine's economy, deputy economy minister Denys Kudin said on Friday.
He said 75% of enterprises in war-hit areas had stopped operating and most metallurgical enterprises in eastern Ukraine were not working.
"This means we will have fewer exports of metals," he said, adding that metals exports accounted for a "significant share" of Ukraine's overall exports.
