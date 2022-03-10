Asia-Pacific nations must join efforts in agricultural research to ensure food security: Hasina
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, from Abu Dhabi, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2022 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 12:28 PM BdST
Collaboration between countries in the field of agricultural research and education should be enhanced in order to ensure food security for the people of the Asia-Pacific region, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“Food security is surely the most pressing issue for the people,” she said in her inaugural speech for the FAO 36th Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific, which she delivered virtually from Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The regional conference session is being held in Bangladesh for the first time.
“About 305.7 million people in South Asia still suffer from hunger. We can arrange food for them easily if we all make a sincere effort.”
She proposed three measures to ensure this food security – collaboration on agricultural research and education, the transfer and sharing of cutting-edge technology in the agricultural sector, and special funds to finance and support the huge investment needed for modern agriculture.
More to follow
