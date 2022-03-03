Pay money for land acquisition quickly and if possible, in one go: Hasina

The directive came at a meeting of the National Economic Council, or NEC, on Wednesday.

The directive also included instructions on taking pictures of the land before starting the acquisition process, said Planning Minister MA Mannan.

Hasina chaired the meeting, joining virtually from Ganabhaban.

The planning minister later briefed the media at a press conference.

A proposal was also put forward to initiate several projects for works related to land acquisition, removal of power lines, poles or water lines, but was shot down by the prime minister.

Landowners complain of a lot of hassle in getting paid when their land is acquired by the government for projects.

Mannan, who once served as deputy commissioner, acknowledged the troubles, saying: "The money for land acquisition comes through the DC's office. In all these offices, the flow of money in the land acquisition section is not smooth. It stalls.”

"The prime minister has asked us to work on this matter. She says the main problem with land acquisition is the distribution of money and asks us to make the system proper, simple and straightforward,” he added.

Many landowners build structures on land just before it is acquired by the government in the hopes of getting more money as the compensation is higher for land in use than land that is fallow.

In acknowledgment of this situation, the prime minister advised that photographs be taken before the land is acquired.

“(She) said that this would prevent landowners from demanding more money by claiming there was a structure on the land.”