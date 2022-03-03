Bangladesh to buy 30,000 tonnes of fertilizer from Russia as West imposes sanctions

However, if the current situation makes it difficult to obtain the fertilizer, Bangladesh will seek alternate sources, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

A Cabinet meeting on government procurement on Thursday approved a proposal by the Agricultural Development Corporation to import 30,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer as part of the third lot of purchases from the Russian state-run corporation Prodintorg at a cost of Tk 1.5 billion

Asked whether the current situation in Ukraine would cause issues for the purchase, the finance minister said that it was undeniable that Bangladesh had good relations with Russia.

“We regularly buy fertilizer from them and we will try to do so again. If, for some reason, they cannot send it, we will look for alternative means to get fertilizer. But, until then, we will try and get it from them.”

Asked whether certain Russian financial institutions being barred from international payment gateway SWIFT would cause issues, AHM Mustafa Kamal said he was hopeful the conflict would end soon and the issue would be resolved.

“If we cannot make the payment through SWIFT, we can arrange a currency swap or come to some other agreement. We will manage something.”

The finance minister also spoke on the Ukraine conflict.

“In the interests of humanity, we want this war to end. We want the people of the world to live in peace. No one wants war.”