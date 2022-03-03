Bangladesh to buy 30,000 tonnes of fertilizer from Russia as West imposes sanctions
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2022 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 07:08 PM BdST
Despite the nation’s recent invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions by Western nations, the Bangladesh government will still attempt to purchase 30,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer from Russia in line with previous orders.
However, if the current situation makes it difficult to obtain the fertilizer, Bangladesh will seek alternate sources, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
A Cabinet meeting on government procurement on Thursday approved a proposal by the Agricultural Development Corporation to import 30,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer as part of the third lot of purchases from the Russian state-run corporation Prodintorg at a cost of Tk 1.5 billion
“We regularly buy fertilizer from them and we will try to do so again. If, for some reason, they cannot send it, we will look for alternative means to get fertilizer. But, until then, we will try and get it from them.”
Asked whether certain Russian financial institutions being barred from international payment gateway SWIFT would cause issues, AHM Mustafa Kamal said he was hopeful the conflict would end soon and the issue would be resolved.
“If we cannot make the payment through SWIFT, we can arrange a currency swap or come to some other agreement. We will manage something.”
The finance minister also spoke on the Ukraine conflict.
“In the interests of humanity, we want this war to end. We want the people of the world to live in peace. No one wants war.”
