Bangladesh hikes LPG prices by 12% in March
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2022 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 04:05 PM BdST
Instability in the global market has led Bangladesh to increase the prices of liquified petroleum gas for a second consecutive month, with the price of a litre rising by 12.13 percent to Tk 116.
Md Abdul Jalil, the chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, or BERC, announced the new prices on Thursday. A litre of LPG was fixed at Tk 115.88 at retail, up from Tk 103.34 in February.
The price of a 12 kg cylinder, commonly used in the country for cooking, accordingly rose Tk 151 from Tk 1,391 to Tk 1,449.
Last year saw the price of LPG, used as an alternative to the natural gas supplied by the government, rise for five consecutive months before falling in December. It fell another 4 percent in January, but rose again by 5 percent in February.
In March, Saudi Aramco set the price of propane at $895 per tonne and butane at $920 per tonne. This means the price of a mix of the two, at a ratio of 35 to 65, was fixed at $911. The BERC’s new prices were based on these rates.
The following table shows the set prices for different amounts of LPG for March.
Amount (in kilograms)
Price (in Taka)
5
637
15
1,738
16
1,854
20
2,318
22
2,549
25
2,897
30
3,476
33
3,824
35
4,055
45
5,215
The price of reticulated LPG has been set at Tk 112.65 per kg. The price of autogas, LPG used in vehicles, has been set at Tk 64.78 per kg.
Oil prices continued to rise on Thursday as the war in Ukraine spurred a ‘mad dash’ for resources in ominous signs for global inflation, according to Reuters.
As Western nations tightened sanctions on Russia, the price of crude oil, coal, natural gas and even aluminium has risen dramatically.
"Russia supplies around 30% of Europe's gas and oil imports and accounts for around 11% of world oil production," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at fund manager AMP, told Reuters. "In short, investors are worried about a stagflationary shock."
"We revised our commodity price forecasts 10-20% higher across the board given the unfolding geopolitical crisis," JPMorgan said in a warning note to clients.
The price of oil has ‘flown’ past $110 a barrel and the market believes supply will stay short for months due to sanctions on Moscow and divestment from Russian oil assets by major companies.
- LPG prices spike 12% in March
- Exports up 34.5% in February
- Pay land acquisition money quickly: PM
- Russia bans payments to foreigners holding rouble bonds
- Remittances slump to 21-month low in Feb
- Rouble heads back towards record lows
- Pakistan will cut energy prices to offset rising costs
- CNG station downtime extended by an hour
- Bangladesh hikes LPG prices by 12% in March
- Bangladesh exports rise 34.5% year-on-year in February
- Pay money for land acquisition quickly and if possible, in one go: Hasina
- Russia bans payments to foreigners holding rouble bonds, shares
- Bangladesh remittances slump to 21-month low in February
- Rouble heads back towards record lows, living standards exposed
Most Read
- Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed amid Russian attack on Ukraine
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Bangladesh abstains from historic UNGA vote that denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion
- Western sanctions cast a cloud over Russia-backed Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson
- Russia captures biggest city yet; Biden leads ovation for Ukraine
- Grameenphone to introduce eSIM in Bangladesh
- Russian troop deaths expose a potential weakness of Putin’s strategy
- Bangladesh reports 732 new COVID cases, another 8 die
- Bangladesh to resume in-person classes at pre-primary schools on Mar 20