Bangladesh hikes LPG prices by 12% in March

Md Abdul Jalil, the chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, or BERC, announced the new prices on Thursday. A litre of LPG was fixed at Tk 115.88 at retail, up from Tk 103.34 in February.

The price of a 12 kg cylinder, commonly used in the country for cooking, accordingly rose Tk 151 from Tk 1,391 to Tk 1,449.

Last year saw the price of LPG, used as an alternative to the natural gas supplied by the government, rise for five consecutive months before falling in December. It fell another 4 percent in January, but rose again by 5 percent in February.

In March, Saudi Aramco set the price of propane at $895 per tonne and butane at $920 per tonne. This means the price of a mix of the two, at a ratio of 35 to 65, was fixed at $911. The BERC’s new prices were based on these rates.

The following table shows the set prices for different amounts of LPG for March.

Amount (in kilograms) Price (in Taka) 5 637 15 1,738 16 1,854 20 2,318 22 2,549 25 2,897 30 3,476 33 3,824 35 4,055 45 5,215

The price of reticulated LPG has been set at Tk 112.65 per kg. The price of autogas, LPG used in vehicles, has been set at Tk 64.78 per kg.

Oil prices continued to rise on Thursday as the war in Ukraine spurred a ‘mad dash’ for resources in ominous signs for global inflation, according to Reuters.

As Western nations tightened sanctions on Russia, the price of crude oil, coal, natural gas and even aluminium has risen dramatically.

"Russia supplies around 30% of Europe's gas and oil imports and accounts for around 11% of world oil production," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at fund manager AMP, told Reuters. "In short, investors are worried about a stagflationary shock."

"We revised our commodity price forecasts 10-20% higher across the board given the unfolding geopolitical crisis," JPMorgan said in a warning note to clients.

The price of oil has ‘flown’ past $110 a barrel and the market believes supply will stay short for months due to sanctions on Moscow and divestment from Russian oil assets by major companies.