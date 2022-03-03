Bangladesh exports rise 34.5% year-on-year in February

In February, exporters shipped goods worth $4.29 billion to surpass the target for the month by over 18 percent, according to the data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Wednesday.

It was the sixth successive month in which export revenues crossed the $4 billion-mark.

Reacting to the latest figures, Shahidullah Azim, vice president of garment exporters' lobby BGMEA, said, "We are on the right track in terms of growth. As February is a 28-day month, exports are slightly lower than previous months but I hope it will pick up again next month. ”

According to the EPB data, Bangladeshi exports have grossed $33.8 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

This represents a 30.86 percent increase over the same period last year and is 16 percent higher than the target of $29 billion.

February is also the country's fourth most lucrative month for exports in FY22, behind a record haul of $4.9 billion in December 2021 and $4.7 billion in October. Last month, exports grew 41.13 percent year on year, overshooting the target by almost 20 percent.

BGMEA leader Shahidullah said, “We had four less working days in February. Assuming that we get $120 million a day from exports, we would have earned at least $500 million more in those four days. ”

February's growth was propelled by the exports of ready-made garments as well as agricultural, jute and leather products.

The earnings from the export of knitwear and woven garment products totalled $27.49 billion, up 30.73 percent from the same period last year.

The garment sector accounted for over 80 percent of the country's total export earnings last month. It was followed by the home textiles sector, which raked in $990 million.

Meanwhile, agricultural products bagged $850 million, jute and jute products $790 million while leather exports fetched $780 million.