Rouble heads back towards record lows, living standards exposed
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2022 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 06:40 PM BdST
The rouble gave up earlier attempts at a recovery to head back towards record lows on Tuesday, threatening the living standards of ordinary Russians as the country was hit with a raft of harsh Western sanctions.
The currency had found some support after Russian authorities ordered exporting companies, among which are some of the world's biggest energy producers from Gazprom to Rosneft, to sell 80 percent of their forex revenues on the market, as the central bank's own ability to intervene on currency markets was curbed.
But the rouble's brief gains had still left it well shy of the 75 to the dollar mark and 87 to the euro it traded at before Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and sent its troops into the neighbouring country last week.
The Russian currency had fallen 2.3 percent to 96.80 against the dollar by 1053 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX in Moscow, and lost 1.8 percent to 107.87 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, slipping back towards Monday's record low of 122.
Promsvyazbank said they expected the rouble to hold below 100 to the dollar on the local exchange on Tuesday.
On the EBS electronic trading platform, however, the rouble was pegged at 104 to the greenback RUB=EBS, although still a distance from the all-time low of 120 hit on Monday.
The rouble will be steered by state measures to sell foreign currency on the domestic market and could even firm if people start selling dollars, fearing keeping savings in the US currency, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at LockoInvest.
The rouble has tumbled since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at one point losing a third of its value, prompting the central bank to more than double interest rates to 20 percent and adopt a range of other urgent measures. Read full story
"The substantial interest rate hike from the Bank of Russia failed to stabilise the rouble," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.
"The currency's moves are a clear indication that even such a drastic move is not sufficient to improve very negative sentiment towards the rouble, as it's impossible for foreign investors to invest in Russian assets."
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.
Share trading on the Moscow Exchange was suspended for a second day after sharp sell-offs hammered the market since mid-February.
"The decision was very effective, as most blue chips are actively used in the REPO market, and a plunge may lead to margin calls," said Ararat Mkrtchian, co-founder of Russian index company Beta FT.
Russian authorities will also order temporarily curbs on foreign investors seeking to sell Russian assets, saying they wanted to ensure they take a considered decision not one driven by political pressure.
LIVING STANDARDS DAMAGED
The weak rouble is set to hit living stands in Russia and fan already high inflation, while western sanctions are expected to create shortages of essential goods that people in Russia have become used to, such as cars.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a trade group representing large banks, also warned that Russia was extremely likely to default on its external debts and its economy will suffer a double-digit contraction this year.
The central bank and the finance ministry did not reply to Reuters request for comment on the possibility of defaults.
Inflation will spike in the short term but over the longer term could slow as people in Russia switch to a money-saving mode, said LockoInvest's Polevoy.
- CNG station downtime extended by an hour
- Russia’s war on Ukraine squeezes the global economy
- The West’s plan to isolate Putin: undermine the ruble
- Russia’s economy staggers
- Pakistan to freeze petrol, electricity prices: PM Khan
- Admit Ukraine immediately: Zelenskyy to EU
- Ukraine war may make bread a luxury in the Middle East
- Rouble dives to new record low
- Rouble heads back towards record lows, living standards exposed
- Pakistan will cut energy prices to offset rising costs after invasion
- Bangladesh extends CNG station downtime by an hour to 11 pm
- Within days, Russia’s war on Ukraine squeezes the global economy
- Ruble crashes, stock market closes and Russia’s economy staggers
- Pakistan to freeze petrol, electricity prices despite global rise: PM Khan
Most Read
- Moscow hits back by barring EU and Canadian airlines
- A Bangladeshi woman fell in love in Ukraine. Now a single mother, she seeks refuge from a war
- Russian artillery pounds Ukraine's Kharkiv as ceasefire talks end with no breakthrough
- After a fumbled start, Russian forces hit harder in Ukraine
- Toyota stops production in Japan after possible cyberattack at a supplier
- Most Bangladeshi expatriates who fled Ukraine do not want to return home: state minister
- Ruble crashes, stock market closes and Russia’s economy staggers
- Ukraine envoy to US says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion
- Bangladesh becomes top beneficiary of US COVID vaccine donations with 61m doses
- Zelenskyy urges the EU to admit Ukraine immediately