Bangladesh extends CNG station downtime by an hour to 11 pm
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2022 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 02:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh has decided to extend the suspension of gas supply to CNG filling stations across the country for another hour in an effort to cover for the shortfall in gas production and to boost power generation.
The decision, which effectively shutters CNG stations from 6 pm to 11 pm, will take effect on Tuesday, according to an emergency notice from Petrobangla.
The government had instated the 6 pm to 10 pm downtime for CNG stations on Sept 19.
Petrobangla apologised to the people for any inconvenience or suffering caused by the decision.
More to follow
