Zelenskyy urges the EU to admit Ukraine immediately
>>Matthew Mpoke Bigg, The New York Times
Published: 28 Feb 2022 11:43 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:56 PM BdST
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine urged the European Union on Monday to grant his country immediate accession to the bloc in response to Russia’s invasion.
In a passionate speech aimed at rallying Ukrainians to continue to defend their country and encouraging further international support, he thanked EU countries that have decided to supply arms to Ukraine over the past few days and said he had spoken to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, to urge her to take “even stronger steps.”
“We appeal to the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession under a new special procedure,” Zelenskyy said in a video broadcast from the capital, Kyiv. “Our goal is to stand alongside all Europeans and, most importantly, to stand on their level.”
The EU wants Ukraine to join the bloc “over time,” von der Leyen said in an interview with Euronews on Saturday, although she gave no indication of timing.
Ukraine took a first step to joining the EU in early 2014, but progress toward accession has been slow. Kyiv’s turn toward the EU and the West has angered President Vladimir Putin of Russia and has helped fuel a conflict involving Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Zelenskyy also said that 4,500 Russian soldiers had died since the country invaded last Thursday, although the claim could not be independently verified. Ukrainian children were among the victims of Russian shelling, he said, with 16 killed and 45 wounded. But he added that the fighting had shown the strength of Ukraine’s people, who had experienced as much carnage in the last few days as other nations have seen in decades.
“We stand firm,” Zelenskyy said. “Europeans are aware that our soldiers are fighting for our country and, consequently, for the whole of Europe.”
©2022 The New York Times Company
