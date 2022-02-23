Dhaka-Sylhet Highway development project overshoots budget by more than 100%

The project, cleared in 2018 and supposed to be complete by 2021, will now cost Tk 79.75 billion.

On Tuesday, the Executive Committee of the Economic Council extended the deadline to December 2023, besides approving the cost overrun.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said after the ECNEC meeting that the cost shot up due to a change in the law on land acquisition.

During the feasibility study in 2015, the law stipulated a compensation of 1.5 times as much as market price of land for government acquisition. It was increased to threefold of the market price of land later.

The government is acquiring land along the 165-kilometre highway for the project.

The first feasibility study was done on a ‘S’ shaped plan for the highway, but the design would not allow vehicles to run at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

So, a second feasibility study was done by changing the shape to a straight line.

Now the government will have to acquire swathes of land to complete the project in line with the new design, said Mamun-Al-Rashid, a member of the Planning Commission.

The ECNEC meeting approved a total of 10 development projects worth Tk 88.04 billion.

