Revised deposit law to force FIs going bust to pay clients reparations up to Tk 200,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2022 11:33 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2022 11:33 PM BdST
Financial institutions outside banks will have to provide clients with compensation up to Tk 200,000 if they go bust and fail to provide security for their deposits.
Until now, there was no law to provide safety to depositors at financial institutions.
After a meeting of the Cabinet Division on Sunday, Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam spoke about a revised draft of a law pertaining to protection of deposits at banks and other financial institutions.
“The money deposited only in banks were secure until now. But deposits in different leasing companies or financial institutions were not,” Anwarul said.
“So we’ve revised the existing law and enacted the Bank Deposit Protection Act 2022. Previously, it was Bank Deposit Insurance Act, now it will be a protection law. It was only applicable for banks before, not for the financial companies. ‘Banks’ have been replaced by ‘banks and financial companies’ [in the revised law].”
The cabinet secretary added the revised law prevents anyone from carrying out financial activities like savings by depositing a specific amount of money in the central bank without approval.
“Anyone doing national financial transactions now will have to be registered with Bangladesh Bank, regardless of under whose name it is being done. A specific amount of the total paid-up capital has to remain in the central bank deposit as per the rule defined by it.”
“In that case, if a leasing or finance company shuts down or something similar happens, the customers will receive up to Tk 200,000 from the deposit.”
The Bangladesh Bank has set a cash reserve ratio or CRR of 4 percent for the listed banks. A fresh CRR has to be set now for the finance companies outside banks.
“Different leasing companies and financial institutions outside banks that carry out trade deposits will fall under the law. They will have to deposit a safety amount at Bangladesh Bank from the deposits they receive.”
Anwarul said banks used to seek approval from Bangladesh Bank for opening while depositing some money at the central bank. The leasing companies had no such requisites. So there was no law relating to deposit safety in companies like Jubok.
Usually, local financial institutions offer higher benefits than banks, but most of these companies also go bankrupt due to operational and other issues.
“I’d like to point out that the government is taking responsibility for only Tk 200,000 of the deposit made to financial institutions other than banks in hope of higher profits if problems occur.
“The rest can be recovered only if it's possible to retrieve from the companies.”
- China watchdog to emphasise bond default risks prevention
- How a Russia-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets
- How Putin has already weakened Ukraine’s economy
- China offers to build Ctg metro rail, ‘smart city’
- Ukraine tensions drive Indian shares lower
- PM wants pension plan for all over 60
- January inflation falls to 5.86%
- IMF sees inflation as 'significant risk'
- China watchdog to emphasise prevention, resolution of bond default risks
- How a Russia-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets
- How Putin has already weakened Ukraine’s economy
- China offers to build Chattogram metro rail network, ‘smart city’ with its money. In return, it wants township profits share
- Ukraine tensions drive Indian shares lower in volatile trading
- Bangladesh PM orders universal pension scheme for all citizens over 60
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Two burnt in Baridhara building blast
- Russia holds nuclear drills, US says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
- Shelling escalates in Ukraine, as thousands flee fearing attack
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- Bangladesh records 1,987 virus cases in a day, the lowest in six weeks
- Hasina vows to continue efforts to proliferate Bangla language, culture
- Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, experiencing mild symptoms
- Bangladesh to administer first COVID vaccine doses without registration until Feb 26