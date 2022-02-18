Ukraine tensions drive Indian shares lower in volatile trading
>>Sethuraman N R, Reuters
Published: 18 Feb 2022 08:16 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2022 08:16 AM BdST
Indian shares closed lower in volatile trading on Thursday as tensions over Ukraine outweighed the impact of the US Federal Reserve's less-than-feared hawkish stance, reflected in the minutes of its last policy meet.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% at 17,304, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.18% at 57,892.01
Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations on Thursday that each had fired across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, raising alarm at a time when Western countries have warned of the possibility of a Russian invasion any day.
"Any escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will make Indian markets very volatile," said Prashanth Tapse, vice president (research), Mehta Equities.
Market expectations for US rate hikes have come down following the Fed minutes, Tapse said, adding that if the Russia-Ukraine conflict did not settle, there was a chance the Fed might push its rate hike plans.
The Fed minutes showed that while policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise rates, they would re-assess the rate hike timeline at each meeting.
In Mumbai, rate-sensitive banking stocks were the major drags, with the Nifty bank index down 1.1%.
Indian markets have been extremely volatile this week, with major indexes starting the week with a 3% fall on Monday and recovering the losses over the next two days. Markets are now down more than 7% from the all-time highs scaled in October on expectations for higher interest rates globally.
Among individual stocks, Tata Motors rose as much as 2.6% after J P Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with a price target of 630 rupees per share.
Tata Consumer was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index, rising 2.8%, while ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top drags, falling 1.8% each.
- Ukraine tensions drive Indian shares lower
- PM wants pension plan for all over 60
- January inflation falls to 5.86%
- IMF sees inflation as 'significant risk'
- Protest in Nepal over US-funded infrastructure projects
- Private debts pose risk to developing countries: WB
- RBI committed to inflation target: chief
- World's damaged supply chains brace for painful recovery
- Ukraine tensions drive Indian shares lower in volatile trading
- Bangladesh PM orders universal pension scheme for all citizens over 60
- January inflation falls to 5.86% in Bangladesh
- IMF sees inflation as 'significant risk,' but eyes gradual moderation in rising prices
- Nepal police break up protests over US-funded infrastructure projects
- Private debts pose hidden risk to developing countries, World Bank warns
Most Read
- Gulshan Shopping Centre is teeming with crowds eight months after being declared unfit for use
- Bangladesh PM orders universal pension scheme for all citizens over 60
- Sentenced to death, sacked police OC Pradip seeks compassion from Hasina
- How a Saudi woman's iPhone revealed hacking around the world
- Students with two COVID vaccine doses can return to in-person classes Feb 22
- Man thrown off motorcycle dies as driver slams on brakes to save child
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- An ACC official who rose to fame for anti-graft efforts is fired
- RAB arrests suspect in kidnapping, rape of teenage girl in Dhaka
- Bangladesh records 20 COVID deaths, 3,539 cases in a day