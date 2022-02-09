Greece signs deal to recruit 4,000 Bangladeshi workers every year
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2022 07:43 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2022 07:43 PM BdST
The government has secured a deal with Greece to send 4,000 Bangladeshi workers a year primarily to work in the agricultural sector.
Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed signed a five-year memorandum of understanding, or MoU, with Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The expatriates’ welfare ministry in a media statement said those travelling under the new contract will receive five-year temporary work permits, chiefly for employment in the farm sector.
“Based on discussions between the countries, the sectors will be expanded later. And [the workers] will have to return to the country after five years.”
Along with the creation of employment opportunities in Greece, the ministry said, the MoU will allow Bangladeshi expatriates in Greece to seek out work legally there.
Applicants will have to submit travel documents, work contracts, proof of health insurance and pay all the fees and expenses on their own.
Minister Mitarachi said the contract will be implemented soon once their parliament approves it.
Despite being diligent, Bangladeshi workers have struggled with issues involving human trafficking. This contract will preserve the rights of Bangladeshi labourers, he added.
Imran said it was Bangladesh’s first employment-related contract with a European nation.
“Bangladeshi workers will be able to safely go to Greece to work legally now. They will be able to travel there with the employers bearing the expenses after the recruiting process is complete in Bangladesh.”
The minister advised workers to steer clear of brokers and frauds.
