Bangladesh’s economic growth accelerated 6.94% in FY21, surpassing govt estimate

The growth figure exceeded the government’s provisional estimate of 5.43 percent for the year.

Gross national income per capita has also increased to $2,591 in FY21 from $2,326 a year earlier, Planning Minister MA Mannan said on Tuesday, sharing data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in Dhaka.

The size of gross domestic product expanded to $416 billion, compared to $411 billion in the initial estimate, the minister said.

GDP growth accelerated in the final count as the growth in agriculture, industry and services, the three major areas of the economy, exceeded the government’s provisional estimate, MA Mannan said.

“We count the growth figures following the method used by the United Nations,” said Dr Shamsul Alam, state minister for planning.