High Court questions Bangladesh Bank dictating minimum wage for private bank employees
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2022 08:27 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2022 08:27 PM BdST
The High Court has asked the government and the Bangladesh Bank why the circulars setting the minimum wage for private bank employees shall not be declared to have been issued beyond the central bank’s authority.
The finance secretary and the central bank governor have been given a week to come up with their explanations.
Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman of a two-judge bench issued the rule on Monday after the primary hearing of a writ petition filed by Farhad Bin Hossain, a Supreme Court lawyer who also has investment in bank stocks.
The court also appointed four amici curiae to advise it on the legal aspects of the issue. They are Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, and senior lawyers Ajmalul Hossain QC, Rokanuddin Mahmud and Probir Neogi.
The central bank issued a notice setting the minimum wage of private bank employees on Jan 20. It also issued some instructions on the salaries of the bankers and ordered the banks to introduce the new rules on Mar 1.
The Bangladesh Bank issued another circular on Feb 1 clarifying the previous one. Later, at the request of owners and managing directors of the banks, it gave them one more month to introduce the minimum wage.
“As a regulatory body, the Bangladesh Bank can intervene in private banks’ management, but it cannot fix wage structure,” said Saifur Rahman Rahi, the lawyer for the petitioner.
As the central bank cited specific laws in fixing the minimum wage, the High Court appointed the amici curiae for their opinion on whether the Bangladesh Bank has the legal authority to dictate the pay at private banks.
In the circulars, the Bangladesh Bank said trainee officers must be paid at least Tk 28,000 when they enter the job. For other employees, the minimum salary will be Tk 24,000.
