Bangladesh's exports surge in January with 41% year-on-year growth

In January, exporters shipped goods worth $4.85 billion to surpass the target for the month by almost 20 percent, according to the data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Wednesday.

This is the country's second most lucrative month for exports, behind a record haul of $4.9 billion posted in December 2021. Last month, exports grew 48.27 percent year on year, overshooting the target by 25.45 percent.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 brought the global economy to its knees as countries around the world went into lockdown to contain the spread of infections.

The export market was hit particularly in 2020, with Bangladesh's earnings totalling $33.6 billion. In July, the first month of the current fiscal year, export earnings registered a negative growth of 11.19 percent.

But the export sector has seen a resurgence since September.

The country's export sector has been on the path of continuous good growth since September last year.

In the first seven months of FY22, Bangladesh's export earnings stand at $29.54 billion, a 30.34 percent increase from the previous year. The target for this period was $25.43 billion.

January's export growth was propelled by ready-made garments as well as frozen foods, agricultural products, chemical products, leather and home textiles sectors.

However, the jute sector did not perform as well as expected last month.

In fiscal 2020-21, Bangladesh raked in $45.37 from the export of goods and services. The target for the current fiscal year is $51 billion, with the government expecting goods to account for $43.5 billion and services $7.5 of the export earnings.

In January, the revenue from the garment sector was $4.08 billion, making up 84.21 percent of total exports.

In the first seven months of the fiscal year, earnings from garment exports amounted to $23.96 billion, a 30.30 percent increase year on year.

On the other hand, jute exports dropped 9.13 percent in the first seven months of FY22 to $69.5 million, falling short of the target of $83 million. In the same period last year, the figure was $76.5 million

Over $83 million worth of home textiles have been exported in FY22, making it the second most fruitful sector in the country.

Meanwhile, the export of agricultural products brought in $74.9 million between July and January, marking a 26.33 percent growth year on year. Engineering equipment exports also climbed by 56 percent to $48.9 million.

Buoyed up by the recent uptrend in export receipts, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is confident of continued growth in the coming months.

"Even in the midst of a pandemic, the country's industrial production and export sector has managed to find its feet. This year, the export target has been set at $51 billion. It seems likely that this will be met," he had said during the closing ceremony of the Dhaka International Trade Fair on Monday.

"We are working towards setting a target of $80 billion in annual export earnings by 2024."