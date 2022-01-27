Bangladesh postpones government bank recruitment tests amid omicron surge

The postponement of multiple choice questions, written and oral tests under Bankers' Selection Committee Secretariat will be effective from Feb 1 until further notice, the central bank said in a notice on Thursday.



It asked the candidates to be ready to take the tests on a short notice.



Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases soared by over 15,000 for the third straight day until Thursday morning.



All government, semi-government, private and autonomous offices were recently ordered to continue operation with the physical presence of half the employees amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.



The central bank also ordered the banks to follow the instruction.

