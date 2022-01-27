Home > Economy

Bangladesh postpones government bank recruitment tests amid omicron surge

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2022 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:26 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Bank has postponed all sorts of recruitment tests in government banks as a surge in coronavirus cases has continued, fuelled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The postponement of multiple choice questions, written and oral tests under Bankers' Selection Committee Secretariat will be effective from Feb 1 until further notice, the central bank said in a notice on Thursday.

It asked the candidates to be ready to take the tests on a short notice.

Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases soared by over 15,000 for the third straight day until Thursday morning.

All government, semi-government, private and autonomous offices were recently ordered to continue operation with the physical presence of half the employees amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The central bank also ordered the banks to follow the instruction.

