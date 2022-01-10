2021 survey finds over 1,000 deaths at work in Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2022 02:40 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 02:40 AM BdST
A study has found 1,053 deaths at workplaces in Bangladesh last year, mostly in transport, construction and agriculture sectors.
As many as 147 workers died from torture while 125 were injured as well, according to the survey by Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies.
The study, published on Sunday, is based on news reports. It highlighted accidents, torture, unrest and relevant matters.
Bangladesh saw 324, or 44 percent fewer deaths, at workplaces in the year 2020 than in 2021, according to the institute.
The latest study found road accident, electrocution, lightning strike, fire, fall from a building, collision with a falling object, poisonous gas, boat capsize, building collapse and cylinder explosion among the reasons behind the deaths of the workers.
The institute said 431 incidents of worker unrest took place in 2021, including 172 in the readymade garments sector.
Sector-wise, 513 transport workers died in accidents last year. The others include 154 construction workers and 87 farm labourers.
According to the report, 91 people died while travelling to or from work.
Transport also tops the list of sectors with most incidents of deadly torture with 99 victims. Six others have remained missing while two have died by suicide.
