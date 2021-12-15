Congress approves $2.5 trillion debt limit increase, sending it to Biden
>> Emily Cochrane, The New York Times
Published: 15 Dec 2021 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 08:37 PM BdST
Congress gave final approval early Wednesday to legislation that would raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, moving over nearly unanimous Republican opposition to stave off the threat of a first-ever federal default until at least early 2023.
Democrats were united in support of the measure, which passed the Senate 50-49 along party lines Tuesday afternoon and then cleared the House in a 221-209 vote shortly after midnight Wednesday. Republicans opposed the legislation en masse, with only one, Rep Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voting in favor. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden, who was expected to quickly sign it.
The swift action came a week after party leaders announced a deal to establish a one-time fast-track process to increase the debt ceiling with a simple majority vote, instead of the 60 votes needed to move most legislation through the Senate.
The votes occurred with little time to spare before a potential default, which would be catastrophic for the national economy. The Treasury Department had warned that it would be unable to pay the nation’s bills soon after Wednesday, and the agency is currently using so-called “extraordinary measures,” a series of fiscal tools to delay the threat of a default.
“The full faith and credit of the United States should never be questioned,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said just before the House vote. “The health of our economy should never be threatened. The financial security of our families must never be gambled.”
Sen Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, said Tuesday that the $2.5 trillion figure would be enough to punt the threat of a default past the midterm elections next year, an assessment shared by the Treasury Department, according to a person familiar with its internal estimates. The debt limit, which covers debt incurred by administrations from both parties, is currently set at $28.9 trillion.
Some Democrats argued that the contortions were evidence that Congress should dispose of the process altogether, rather than periodically running up against potentially catastrophic fiscal cliffs, only to set up new ones in the future.
“I think it’s very clear that this debt ceiling process has got to go,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore, the chairman of the Finance Committee. “It is now a tool for politicians for political purposes, and it just defies common sense.”
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- How did Turkey’s economy go so wrong?
- Foreigners buy Turkish homes at record pace as lira slides
- Cost cuts: China leaves 2 projects
- Pakistanis face pain from tax hikes
- Bangladesh eyes 100m kg tea production
- Malaysia to reopen its market to Bangladesh labour
- WB VP hails Bangladesh as a 'development success story'
- Japan's wholesale inflation hits record high
- How did Turkey’s economy go so wrong?
- Foreigners buy Turkish homes at record pace as lira slides
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Pakistanis squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes
- Bangladesh plans to produce 100m kg tea in 2021 after record yield in October
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
Most Read
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- Bangladesh to open its first visa application centre in Kolkata
- Bangladesh hopes to get US to lift sanctions on RAB through talks
- How did Turkey’s economy go so wrong?
- Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'