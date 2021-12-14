Foreigners buy Turkish homes at record pace as lira slides
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Dec 2021 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 08:51 PM BdST
Turkish house sales to foreigners jumped nearly 50 percent to a record level in November, data showed on Tuesday, bringing in billions of dollars in foreign exchange as a lira slump made purchases significantly cheaper for those buying with hard currency.
Against a background of more than 20 percent annual inflation, the property market was generally buoyant in November, with overall sales surging 59 percent year-on-year to 178,814 properties, the Turkish Statistical Institute figures showed.
"People seeing housing as a means of defence against inflation was instrumental in the sharp sales rise in November," said TSKB Real Estate Appraisal general manager Makbule Yonel Maya, adding that lower state banks loan rates had an impact.
The lira slumped to a record low of 14.99 against the dollar on Monday, representing a halving in value this year. At its current level of 14.2 it is more than 40 percent weaker than at the start of September.
Altan Elmas, chairman of the Konutder housing developers and investors association, said foreign currency inflows due to house sales in the 11 months to November amounted to some $8.5 billion, exceeding its forecast.
"We can reach $10 billion by the end of the year. The biggest support for the new economic programme in the period ahead will come from property sales to foreigners," he said.
President Tayyip Erdogan has backed aggressive interest rate cuts to support his new programme that stresses exports and credit - despite soaring inflation and widespread criticism of the policy from economists and opposition lawmakers.
The 7,363 homes sold to foreigners in November represented the highest monthly level since the data series began in 2013. By far the highest number of foreign buyers were Iranian citizens, followed by Iraqis and Russians.
Property sales to foreigners have been strong throughout the year, rising 39.4% in the first 11 months, while total house sales actually fell 9.2% in the 11-month period, compared to a year earlier.
The most popular place for house sales to foreigners was Istanbul, with 2,922 sales, followed by the southern resort of Antalya and the capital Ankara.
The data also showed November mortgage sales climbed 61 percent from a year earlier to 39,366, accounting for 22 percent of the total in the period.
Last year, sales surged due to pandemic-era cheap loans from state banks, prompting real estate developers to launch campaigns for buyers.
- Cost cuts: China leaves 2 projects
- Pakistanis face pain from tax hikes
- Bangladesh eyes 100m kg tea production
- Malaysia to reopen its market to Bangladesh labour
- WB VP hails Bangladesh as a 'development success story'
- Japan's wholesale inflation hits record high
- China's sky-high factory inflation slows
- Weak hiring in US Nov job report
- Foreigners buy Turkish homes at record pace as lira slides
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Pakistanis squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes
- Bangladesh plans to produce 100m kg tea in 2021 after record yield in October
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- World Bank VP Schafer hails Bangladesh as a 'development success story'
Most Read
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Husband gets bail in case over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
- India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: eggs
- 13 men sentenced to 10 years in prison for stripping and assaulting a woman in Noakhali
- HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly