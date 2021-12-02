Bangladesh reduces LPG price after five months

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission or BERC lowered the price of LPG per kg, including VAT, to Tk 102.32 , a decrease of Tk 7.10 per kg, or 6.49%.

Accordingly, the price of a 12 kg cylinder came down by Tk 85. The price will take effect from 6 am on Friday, Dec 3.

According to the order issued by the BERC, one cylinder of 12 kg LPG will cost Tk 1,228.

The price was Tk 1,313 per cylinder in November, Tk 1,259 in October and Tk 1,033 in September.

The price of a 12 kg cylinder was fixed at Tk 986 in August, Tk 891 in July and Tk 842 in June, which means the price is still significantly higher than earlier in the year.

According to BERC, the new rate for December will apply to 5 kg, 12 kg, 12.50 kg, 15 kg, 16 kg, 18 kg, 20 kg, 22 kg, 25 kg, 30 kg, 33 kg, 35 kg and 45 kg LPG cylinders.

The price of private LPG supplied in liquid form through a reticulated system for December has been fixed at Tk 99.08 per kg, including VAT.

The price of Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, has been fixed at Tk 57.24 per litre, including VAT.

However, the price of LPG from the state-owned company has remained unchanged.

According to the announcement, the prices of propane and butane in December have been fixed at $795 and $750 respectively based on Saudi Aramco’s prices. Accordingly, the price of the propane and butane mixture is fixed at $765.75.

The BERC has been setting the price of LPG each month by adjusting the prices of propane and butane with those set by Saudi Aramco to keep pace with the international market.