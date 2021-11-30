Bangladesh inflation remains steady in October despite soaring commodity prices
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2021 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2021 12:57 AM BdST
Bangladesh's general rate of inflation held steady in October even as the prices of most commodities have spiralled in recent months.
The point-to-point inflation rate last month was 5.70 percent, down from 6.44 percent a year earlier, according to data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
In September, the general inflation rate was 5.59 percent.
Despite concerns over prices of kitchen staples, food inflation went up by a fraction to 5.22 percent between September and October, although the hike in fuel prices is likely to have a bearing on the index next month.
The government set an inflation target of 5.3 percent for fiscal 2021-22 to prevent a price spiral as the economy claws its way out of a pandemic-induced slump.
Notably, both rural and urban inflation rates have seen a marked year-on-year drop in October. The rural index stood at 5.81 percent, down from 6.67 percent the year before, while the urban inflation rate was more than half a percentage point lower at 5.50 percent during that period.
The key economic indicator is calculated as a weighted average of about 650 products, according to BBS Director General Mohammad Tajul Islam.
Meanwhile, the average retail price of rice in Dhaka was Tk 62.53 last month. The average price of the commodity in 2020-21 was Tk 61.93.
Addressing the matter, he said, "The BBS isn't Dhaka-centric as it also calculates the prices of about 600 products from 64 districts across the country. Therefore, it is not possible to pinpoint any product that can affect inflation due to a price change."
However, Tajul believes changes in the price of the staple could have a "big impact" on inflation.
"Perhaps the price of rice was lower in October compared to last year. This can reduce the inflation rate."
Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute, acknowledged the breadth of products that the BBS takes into account to determine the index. "But everyone thinks that the government's index does not match the reality of the common man," he said.
"It's a common complaint of ordinary people now," added Ahsan.
According to the latest BBS inflation estimates, the point-to-point general inflation eased to 5.70 percent in October 2021.
While the food inflation rate saw a year-on-year decline, the non-food index paints a different picture.
Non-food inflation ticked up to 6.48 percent in October, compared to 5 percent at the same time last year.
- Oil prices dive to two-month lows
- Japan's PM to call for 3% wage hike next year: Kyodo
- More women than men going to college may change the economy
- Spanish coal plant slated for closure fires up
- GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Pakistan, stricken by surging inflation, seeks an IMF lifeline
- As virus cases rise in Europe, an economic toll returns
- US releases 50m barrels from oil reserve
- Oil prices dive to two-month lows on COVID, surplus jitters
- Japan's PM to call for 3% wage hike in next year's labour talks: Kyodo
- More women than men are going to college. That may change the economy
- Pakistan, stricken by surging inflation, seeks an IMF lifeline
- Pinched by energy crisis, Spanish coal plant slated for closure fires up
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after baseline revision
Most Read
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Khaleda Zia diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, doctors recommend treatment abroad
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana retains job despite 'forced haircut' scandal
- Hifazat leader Nurul Islam Jihadi dies at 73
- WHO flags global risk from Omicron, countries tighten curbs
- Does omicron cause only mild illness? The jury is still out
- BGB trooper among 4 killed in UP polls violence in Nilphamari, Narsingdi
- Bangladesh puts ports on alert against new COVID variant, experts push for travel ban
- Space pagans and smartphone witches: Where tech meets mysticism
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students