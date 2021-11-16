Bill introduces penalties for buying savings certificates with false information
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2021 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2021 01:37 PM BdST
A bill specifying penalties for buying national savings certificates with false information has been placed in parliament for approval.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal tabled the ‘Public Debt Act-2021’ on Tuesday. It was later sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance for a report within 15 days.
The bill has been placed to repeal the 1988 debt law.
The draft bill states that any person who provides false information to acquire the rights to a certificate issued under government security or national savings scheme on behalf of themselves or anyone else will be liable to imprisonment for a maximum of six months or has to pay a maximum fine of Tk 100,000. The existing law did not specify the fines.
The new law is intended to provide a more modern approach to debt collection, formulation of sustainable credit policies and plans and preparation of credit strategies, debt risk assessment and government liability calculations for departments involved in public debt management.
It states that no court can take cognisance of an offense related to false information without a complaint from the Bangladesh Bank or National Savings Directorate.
The government will no longer have any liability after the expiration of any government security or national savings scheme.
In case of bankruptcy of an institution holding government security, the administrator appointed on behalf of that institution will take legal action.
No person or entity can be held liable for interest after the transfer of government security in accordance with the rules.
The government may collect any type of loan and investment to meet the budget deficit.
The country will provide adequate guarantees for the loans taken from the people.
The role of government loan offices has been fixed in the draft law. Provisions relating to Sharia-based government security management have been proposed.
In addition to the normal deposit system, the Sharia-based deposit system sukuk has been brought under the law. It was earlier introduced with a circular from the Bangladesh Bank.
The bill states that the public will be informed about the amount of money raised through the government debt law and its status or profit or interest paid.
- Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
- Biden pledges to tackle US inflation
- Inflation spiked in Oct, scuppering Washington’s hopes
- The biggest kink in America’s supply chain: not enough truckers
- Export, import disrupted by transport strike
- UAE to audit all gold refineries
- Govt says continuous loss pushed diesel prices
- Cost of living crisis, transport chaos loom
- Bill introduces penalties for buying savings certificates with false information
- Japan's economy shrinks more than expected as supply shortages hit
- Biden pledges to battle 'too high' prices as inflation surges
- Inflation spiked in October, scuppering Washington’s hopes that price gains would slow down
- The biggest kink in America’s supply chain: not enough truckers
- Transport strike comes to an end after disruptions to Bangladesh ports
Most Read
- His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a top Christian editor is out
- Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of ‘talented’ expats
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Raintree rape case judge ignored Supreme Court’s order in another case in 2020
- Writer Hasan Azizul Huq dies aged 82
- Ex-wheat institute scientist killed over loan dispute, says RAB
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 234 cases in a day
- Bangladesh is capable of making COVID vaccines for export: Hasina
- India reopens to vaccinated travellers as more Asian countries loosen rules
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram