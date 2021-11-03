Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2021 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 11:36 PM BdST
The government has raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre citing a hike in global prices.
The power, energy and mineral resources ministry announced the 23 percent rise on Wednesday after State Minister Nasrul Hamid recently hinted at a spike in the price of diesel in the face of a volatile international market for crude oil.
