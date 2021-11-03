Home > Economy

Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Nov 2021 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 11:36 PM BdST

The government has raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre citing a hike in global prices.

The power, energy and mineral resources ministry announced the 23 percent rise on Wednesday after State Minister Nasrul Hamid recently hinted at a spike in the price of diesel in the face of a volatile international market for crude oil.

