US economy slowed in third quarter
>>Ben Casselman, The New York Times
Published: 29 Oct 2021 02:37 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2021 02:37 AM BdST
US economic growth slowed sharply over the summer as supply-chain bottlenecks and the resurgent pandemic restrained activity at stores, factories and restaurants.
Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 0.5% in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That was down from 1.6% in the second quarter, dashing earlier hopes that the recovery would accelerate as the year went on.
On an annualised basis, GDP rose 2% in the third quarter, down from 6.7% in the second quarter.
The slowdown was partly a result of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which led many Americans to pull back on travel, restaurant meals and other in-person activities. More recent data suggests that people have returned to those activities as virus cases have fallen, and most economists expect faster growth in the final three months of the year.
But another major restriction on growth may be slower to recede. The pandemic has snarled supply chains around the world, even as demand for many products has surged. The resulting backups have made it hard for US stores and factories to get the products and parts they need. Many businesses are also struggling to find enough workers to make, sell and deliver products — another supply shortage that is holding back growth longer than economists expected.
“The economy doesn’t have a demand problem,” said Ben Herzon, executive director of IHS Markit, a forecasting firm. “It has a supply problem.”
In some cases, those supply issues are resulting in delayed deliveries, reduced selection and empty shelves. In other cases, they are resulting in higher prices: Inflation soared last spring and has remained elevated. In government statistics, faster price increases result in slower inflation-adjusted growth.
Still, the economy is in much better shape than forecasters expected for most of last year. GDP returned to its prepandemic level in the second quarter, although it has not caught up to where it would be if the pandemic had never occurred.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- $1.13bn deal with China for Ashulia expressway
- Inflation could singe Indian consumers
- Facebook, show us the mess
- Higher food prices hit the poor in the US
- Adani Ports scraps Myanmar container terminal plans
- Skills shortage bites as Australia reopens
- How the supply chain broke, and why it won’t be fixed anytime soon
- A southern ‘bridge to dream’ opens Sunday
- US economy slowed in third quarter
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Inflation could singe Indian consumers as manufacturers hike prices
- Facebook, show us the mess
- Higher food prices hit the poor and those who help them in the US
- India's Adani Ports scraps Myanmar container terminal plans
Most Read
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Police recover hanging body of DU student from Dhaka hotel
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan gets bail after 3 weeks in jail
- Why China is the world’s last ‘zero COVID’ holdout
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Bangladesh to vaccinate children aged 12-17 from Nov 1
- Facebook renames itself Meta
- Bangladesh mulls ways to raise diesel prices amid global volatility
- 7 burnt in Gulshan residential building fire
- Merck will share formula for its COVID pill with poor countries