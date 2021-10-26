NBR cancels income tax fair for second year in pandemic

But the authorities will provide services to taxpayers throughout November through its zonal offices, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said in a news briefing on Tuesday. “This will include creating awareness and a culture of tax paying,” he said.

Bangladesh will observe National Income Tax Day on Nov 30.

Usually, the taxpayers can access all types of services at a single place when an income tax fair is held. The NBR had organised a month-long income tax fair for nine years from 2010 to 2019. It cancelled the fair in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The NBR will accept the return submission at 649 circles in 31 tax zones across Bangladesh during the office hours in November. The taxpayers will receive an instant acknowledgement of their tax submission.

The service centres will allow registration and re-registration and provide electronic tax identification numbers. The website of each tax zone has information on income tax and instructions to fill up the forms or return forms in them.

To ease the return submission process for the government officials, the NBR will open a ‘return submission booth’ and a help desk at the Secretariat and Officers’ Club from Nov 1 to 14, Muneem said.

Also, services on tax return will be provided at Sena Malancha in Dhaka Cantonment for the armed forces personnel on Nov 9-10.

The NBR will give tax cards to 141 highest taxpayers on Nov 24. As many as 666 best taxpayers in districts and city corporations will receive crests and acknowledgement and felicitations certificates.

Chattogram tax zones will award the felicitations centrally, while the other tax zones across the country will organise their own events to honour the best taxpayers.

In response to a question, Muneem said the eTIN registration saw a 26 percent rise in fiscal 2020-21. Currently, 6.8 million citizens have eTINs.

“We believe we’ll be able to elevate the tax net to our desired level,” Muneem said as he hoped to expand the online taxpaying services.