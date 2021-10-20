US trucking industry disruptions to last as long as pandemic persists: Buttigieg

"There are going to be disruptions and shocks to the system as long as the pandemic continues," he said in an interview with CNN when asked about the driver shortages in the trucking industry.

He had said on Sunday that supply chain issues could last into 2022 as many companies struggle with disruptions.

Rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday that the pressure on US supply chains will take time to subside. Increased transportation costs and shortages of commodities and consumer goods will put upward pressure on consumer prices, Moody's said.

The rebound in economic activity across some parts of the world as coronavirus restrictions are eased has exposed shortages across supply chains, with companies scrambling to find workers, ships, and even fuel to power factories, threatening the recovery from the pandemic.

Last week, US President Joe Biden urged the private sector to help ease supply chain blockages that are threatening to disrupt the US holiday season.

"The private sector was not expecting the speed of the economic recovery that we have been experiencing," Buttigieg told CNN.

"You add on to that the fact that we have some issues with our infrastructure as we (the Biden administration) have been saying everyday since we got here," he added.