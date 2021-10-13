Putin says Russia will supply more gas if Europe asks
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Oct 2021 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2021 06:45 PM BdST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was ready to provide more gas to Europe if requested, emphatically rejecting the suggestion that Moscow was squeezing supplies for political motives.
"If they ask us to increase further, we are ready to increase further. We will increase by as much as our partners ask us. There is no refusal, none," Putin told an energy conference in Moscow.
European gas prices have hit record levels this month, but the Kremlin has repeatedly denied that Russia is deliberately withholding supplies in order to exert pressure for quick regulatory approval of the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Germany.
Putin described as "complete nonsense" the accusation that Moscow was using energy as a political weapon.
Earlier, his spokesman said Russian gas giant Gazprom was supplying gas to Europe at maximum levels under existing contracts and any increase would need to be negotiated with the company.
"Nothing can be delivered beyond the contracts," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "How? For free? It is a matter of negotiating with Gazprom."
Separately, deputy energy minister Pavel Sorokin said Russia had not changed its timetable for gas injection into storage facilities until Nov 1, implying it was in no hurry to supply additional gas to Europe on the spot market.
- G7 advisors urge big changes
- World’s growth cools and the rich-poor divide widens
- Energy crunch stokes inflation, economic recovery concerns
- Doing economics as if evidence matters
- Qatar powerless to ease global energy crisis
- Card, Angrist, Imbens win Nobel Prize in economics
- Bangladesh hikes LPG price by 22 percent
- Pressure builds as LNG prices surge
- Putin says Russia will supply more gas if Europe asks
- G7 advisors urge big changes to manage risks to global economy
- World’s growth cools and the rich-poor divide widens
- Energy crunch stokes inflation, economic recovery concerns
- Doing economics as if evidence matters
- Qatar powerless to ease global energy crisis
Most Read
- Police describe Moosa Bin Shamsher as a ‘hollow’ man. He says he’s a victim of fraud
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia hospitalised for health check-up
- Khandaker Mosharraf’s former aide arrested in money laundering case
- As drugs and arms pour in, Rohingya camps see a rise in crimes
- Samsung’s chief, Lee Jae-yong, pleads guilty to a prescription drug charge
- British American Tobacco pulls out of army-ruled Myanmar
- Rain to bring respite from heat, says Met Office
- 32 dead as bus plunges into river in Nepal
- Bangladesh to roll out COVID vaccines for children this week