David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel economics prize
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Oct 2021 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2021 05:07 PM BdST
Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobels and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million).
Canada-born Card took half the prize "for his empirical contributions to labour economics", the academy said. Angrist and Imbens shared the other half "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships".
The prestigious prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel.
They have been awarded since 1901, though the economics prize - created through a donation from Sweden's central bank on its 300th anniversary - is a later addition that was first handed out in 1969.
While the economics award has tended to live in the shadow of the often already famous winners of the prizes for peace and literature, laureates over the years include a number of hugely influential economists, such as the Austrian-British Friedrich August von Hayek and American Milton Friedman. ($1 = 8.7275 Swedish crowns)
Good morning to 2021 economic sciences laureate David Card!— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2021
Card’s wife Cynthia Gessele snapped this photo of him speaking to #NobelPrize’s Adam Smith (which he suspected might be a made-up name) right after he had heard the news.
Listen to our interview, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/I93bJwikGl
- Card, Angrist, Imbens win Nobel Prize in economics
- Bangladesh hikes LPG price by 22 percent
- Pressure builds as LNG prices surge
- What's behind the wild surges in global LNG prices
- Delhi warned of power crisis for coal shortage
- Should IMF do more than put out fires?
- Landmark global corporate tax deal finally wins agreement
- Big investment hubs dodge a bullet
- David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel economics prize
- Bangladesh hikes LPG price by 22 percent
- What's behind the wild surges in global LNG prices and the risks ahead
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- New Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis as coal stocks decline
- Debate looms over IMF: Should it do more than put out fires?
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- Abdul Qadeer Khan, father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, dies at 85
- Invisible scars: COVID takes a heavy toll on mental health
- Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it
- First reactor pressure vessel installed at Rooppur nuclear power plant
- Bangladesh raises LPG price by 22%, a spike for fourth straight month
- Pori Moni receives bail in drug case